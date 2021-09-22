Row House uses 'Row for a Cause' to help SARC after losing federal funding

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The owners of Row House in College Station are just as dedicated to fitness as they are to the community; that's why this year, they are using their 'Row for a Cause' to help SARC.

Lindsay LeBlanc is the co-owner of Row House and executive director of SARC.

"Everyone is affected by it," LeBlanc said. "Two out of three women are sexually assaulted during their lifetime, and one out of four men are sexually assaulted in their lifetime."

LeBlanc is collecting donations and using the proceeds of two classes to help survivors since the non-profit lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding.

The 'Sweat for SARC' sign at the workout facility is a reminder of their collective cause.

"Small events like this with Row House are really what makes the difference because we increase our community awareness." she added.

As a fitness center that uses positive coaching to encourage its clients, the Row House team is all on board!

"It is so much more than physical, being healthy," said Michelle Lovingshimer, general manager, coach, Row House. "It's mental, It's emotional."

"We all live here," Lovingshimer added. "We really care about what goes on in the community. and so being able to have this opportunity to help SARC is super important to us."

"It's really important to Row House that we build people up and not tearing people down," LeBlanc shared. "And so to me, the intertwine to SARC and Row House is so beautiful because we are focused on that."

And they are hoping the community will be too.

If you want to get a workout and 'Sweat for SARC' those classes are at 6:45 p.m. on Thursdays and at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

