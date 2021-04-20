ROO ordinance voted in by College Station City Council 5-2

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The city of College Station voted to adopt a restricted occupancy ordinance also known as ROO during a special city council meeting Monday night.

This ordinance limits no more than two unrelated people from living in a single-family household.

The council voted five to two in favor of the ROO. Mayor Karl Mooney was one of the opposing votes.

The meeting lasted five hours as roughly 40 people spoke out for and against the ordinance.

There have been several meetings addressing the topic over the last year all leading up to the final call.

One of those meetings was last Thursday.

The planning and zoning commission board voted 4-3 recommending the city council to approve the ordinance.

Even though the ROO was officially adopted, subdivisions within the city still have to apply in order to implement the restriction, and properties that already have multiple families will be grandfathered in.

Many people including Texas A&M students strongly argue the government shouldn't control who gets to live where and jeopardizes affordable housing.

"I'm obviously disappointed but I am going to respect city councils' decision and hope to keep advocating for affordable housing in the future. Whatever form that may take," Jessica Williams, Texas A&M freshman said.

On the other hand, College Station Association Neighborhood believes this ordinance will protect neighborhoods from property inflation.

"The college station neighborhoods has been fighting for neighborhood integrity. We see this as a critical piece of that," Richard Woodward, president of College Station Association Neighborhood said.

College Station city council did make some modifications to the ROO before approving it.

The city previously had an ordinance prohibiting more than four unrelated persons in a home.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!