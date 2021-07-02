Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Robotics aid first responders in locating survivors of condo collapse

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
Search and rescue crews work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing after it partially collapsed the week before, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Condo Building Collapse Miami Surfside
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 17:19:55-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — As the search for victims continues in surf-side this evening, first responders are using a variety of robotic technology to reach certain areas in their search and rescue efforts.

Texas A&M experts say ground robots are being used to help search for survivors and human remains trapped in the rubble. Alongside them, aerial drones are giving rescue teams a bird's eye view of the site from above.

"Definitely we can see that there are drones being used and there may be some ground robots. " shared Robin Murphy, professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Texas A&M.

"So the drones have now become a fairly standard package for fire departments, law enforcement, emergency managers, and the state of Florida... have been the leader in integrating that into day-to-day emergency response," Murphy added.

One of the challenges of ground robots... is their size.

Experts say smaller robots are needed to reach more areas of a disaster site.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.