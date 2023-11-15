Robertson County Sheriff's Office looking to hire 9-1-1 dispatchers

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — When making a call to 9-1-1 in Robertson Counry, Katherine Tilson is there to pick up.

For the past two years, she has dedicated her time to saving lives in Robertson County.

“Some calls are not as drastic as the others, but I feel like all calls in general make a difference," Tilson said.

"I try my best no matter what the situation is — I make sure I give them the best ability I can and the resources I can.”

Making sure all the calls are answered is a challenge, especially in an environment where emergencies can happen at any time.

“You know whether you are off, sometimes you get called in," said supervisor, Rosa Hoyt.

"Sometimes you’re working more hours because we are shorthanded, or something happens where those shifts need to be covered 365 — year round.”

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire more dispatchers. It's a necessity, Hoyt says, especially in rural communities.

“It makes it harder, especially if you don’t have cell service — that can become a barrier. and losing connection," Hoyt said.

"We'll have to send them to a general area until we can get a proper location — that can definitely become an issue.”

While every job has its challenges, Tilson and other dispatchers take pride in knowing that they make a difference with every shift.

“Once you learn it and you’re with the people you’re working with, it's really a lot of teamwor, but it’s satisfying knowing you get to help other people," Tilson said.

For anyone interested in applying as a 9-1-1 dispatcher, click here.