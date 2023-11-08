Robertson County restaurants battle inflation to continue serving customers in the community

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Restaurants like "BBQ N More" in Calvert are feeling like many other restaurants across the nation, as they balance inflation, while still serving the community.

Lunch rushes can be very busy for owners Clifton and Kimberly Lewis.

"It's late nights, early mornings — I can tell you that," Clifton Lewis said.

The Lewis Family has gained popularity over the years.

They went from serving barbecue out of a food truck in late 2020, to opening a brick-and-mortar location almost a year ago, but their success didn't happen without some struggle.

"You don't want to go up on your prices to where your community can't afford it," Clifton Lewis said.

"We try to keep it at a low cost for everybody, even though we might struggle in doing it."

Like many local restaurants, "BBQ N More" is battling inflation, and the owners are trying to figure out how the rising cost of food and supplies will translate to their customers.

"We try to keep our prices at a reasonable price," Kimberley Lewis said.

"We have not gone up on our prices since 2020, even though we are paying a lot more for the meat, and paper goods, and everything else that we serve."

A few miles away in Hearne, business owner Becky Salazar of "Becky's Taqueria", has been feeling the sting of inflation, with higher prices of food like eggs and meat.

"Try to hold off as long as you can before you have to increase on your prices," Salazar said.

"I held off a good month before I had to go up."

Despite Salazar's adversity, community members in Hearne are helping keep the doors open.

"I have never in my nine years thought about closing down because of no business," Salazar said.

"I've been pretty blessed in that aspect."

"BBQ N More" in Calvert and "The Pony Express" in Hearne are now hiring.