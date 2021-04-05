Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Robertson County offering 300 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on April 5

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Robertson County Emergency Management (Facebook)
Robertson County Emergency Management
Robertson County Emergency Management
Posted at 12:13 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 13:13:32-04

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX — A 'Save our Seniors' clinic is opening up to 50+ aged residents in Robertson County.

On April 5, Robertson County Emergency Management announced that they will be distributing 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine until 4 P.M.

Reportedly, the COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. At the time of this reporting, this vaccine clinic will be exclusive to Robertson County residents 50-years or older.

For more information, people are encouraged to email at robco.emc@co.robertson.tx.us or call them directly at 979-828-5911.

here

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.