Robertson County offering 300 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on April 5

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX — A 'Save our Seniors' clinic is opening up to 50+ aged residents in Robertson County.

On April 5, Robertson County Emergency Management announced that they will be distributing 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine until 4 P.M.

Reportedly, the COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. At the time of this reporting, this vaccine clinic will be exclusive to Robertson County residents 50-years or older.

For more information, people are encouraged to email at robco.emc@co.robertson.tx.us or call them directly at 979-828-5911.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!