Robbery suspects wanted in connection to crime at convenience store Thursday

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Six robbery suspects are wanted in relation to a crime that occurred at a CEFCO in Milano Thursday.

Investigators believe this appeared to be a coordinated event.

Around 3:30 A.M. Thursday, a robbery call came in. Milam County Sheriff's Office, Rockdale PD, and the Texas Highway Patrol all responded to the store on E Avenue St in Milano.

"When they got there, they found out that the clerk there had been accosted by 6 males. They tied him up with some phone cord and they broke into the ATM machine there and took the cash box," Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said.

The suspects left the scene prior to officers arriving. Shortly after, the lone employee used a customer's phone to call authorities.

"Once they (suspects) left the scene... a citizen (customer) had come to the store came in and they allowed him (clerk) to use his cell phone to contact the Sheriff's Office or dial 911," Sheriff Clore added.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore thinks this may be a possible theft ring preying on small towns.

"A theft ring, possibly out of Houston. We can't confirm that, but we believe on that same night, they left the CEFCO in Milano and went South on State HWY 36 into the 290 area and may have hit a Walgreens in Brenham and another store further down 290," Sheriff Clore added.

Sheriff Clore says the suspects broke into the ATM machine, but it's unknown how much cash was taken, if any.

"Hopefully they didn't get anything out of it, hopefully it was a waste of their time," he added.

The news of a nearby robbery, leaves this business owner whose shop is close to the shore ready to ramp up his own security.

"Well it makes me want to get a gun and keep it with me.. things are getting bad," William Silvey a business owner and Milano resident said. "They need to be caught.. They need to do time."

Investigators urge anyone with any information related to this crime to come forward and contact the Milam County Sheriff's Office or to contact your local police department.

If you have any information please contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-697-(tips)8477.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

