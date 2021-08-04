Road rage in Texas and how to steer clear of a dangerous situation

BRAZOS COUNTY, TEXAS — The state of Texas is second to Florida for the state with the most road rage cases with firearms.

"You have no idea, what state of mind those other drivers in or what they might be carrying," Mary Jo Prince, Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension Service, Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition, and statewide initiatives said.

Since there is no way of knowing, steering clear of aggressive behaviors or drivers on the road will help protect you from potential danger.

"Aggressive driving is the catalyst to road rage," Prince said.

Tex Dot reports nearly 14 hundred accidents across the state involved road rage. Nine of those cases were fatal.

"If somebody is obviously driving more aggressively and doing something that they shouldn't the safest thing to do is to disengage," Tristen Lopez, PIO, College Station Police Department said.

When you're in the driver's seat, the only thing you can control is your own actions. So, if you spot an aggressive driver on the road, the best thing you can do is create distance between yourself and that driver.

Speeding, cutting people off, and using a shoulder lane to pass others are all signs of aggressive driving.

