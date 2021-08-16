Rise in COVID-19 cases push the National Archives to close their doors

BRYAN, Texas — COVID-19 numbers are up again and now impacting jobs.

Today marks exactly one week since the bush library and museum were advised to close their doors. As the country takes steps back in the fight against COVID-19 it’s beginning to impact jobs once again.

Things are not looking good.

Today marks one week since the George bush museum had to close its doors again due to the rise in COVID cases.

Warren finch has worked for the national archives for years.

"I’ve been here since I came with the records in 1993, I've been here a while and we moved into this building in 1997,” said Warren Finch, director of the George Bush Museum and library

But has never seen anything like this before.

“COVID numbers are back up all across the country and here in the Brazos Valley. The National Archives has parameters for when we can open and when we have to close,” said Finch.

These parameters set in place state the local case load cannot exceed 200 cases per 100,000 for consecutive of 14 days. As well as tracking the positivity rate.

"Just about 10 percent testing positive so we’re above both those thresholds right now,” Finch explained.

Dr. Jason McKnight says it’s irresponsible to restrict local municipalities from enforcing masks. The implications now showing in the increase of new cases daily.

” With the increase in cases that we are seeing I think if you’re unvaccinated and you’re not taking social distancing measures when you’re out and about, you’re definitely high risk of contracting COVID at the current time,” said Jason McKnight, a primary and population expert with Texas A&M

The risk now placing employees of the bush library and museum to work from home – uncertain to when they can return.

“The staff are back tele working everyone has their own laptops and working from home which has worked well but I prefer to be here,”

“And I’m hoping that soon we can put this behind us and re-open and get back to normal,”

According to the Brazos County Health District the local positivity rate is averaging 8 percent..