Richard Giusti selected as Fire Chief for the City of Bryan

BRYAN, TX — The City of Bryan Fire Department has named Richard Giusti as their next Fire Chief.

After a nationwide search, the department received 44 qualified applications. Vetted, the applicants were processed by a team of representatives from the Fire Department, Police Department, and other departments within the City of Bryan. Interviewing their 8 finalists, Giusti was unanimously voted in to succeed retired Fire Chief, Randy McGregor.

Giusti is expected to begin his position with the Bryan Fire Department, sometime in early April according to their news release.

“Over the last few months, learning about the City of Bryan and its Fire Department has shown me what a tremendous community and organization I am joining. It is very apparent both the City Leadership and the Fire Department have a strong culture that focuses on the safety and service to the citizens we serve,” Giusti said. “It is a distinct honor to be selected as the Fire Chief for the City of Bryan and to represent such an excellent organization. I look forward to working hard to keep our citizens and firefighters safe while becoming part of this remarkable culture and living ’The Good Life, Texas Style’.”

At the time of this publication, Giusti is serving as the Assistant Fire Chief and supervises 400 personal for the San Antonio Fire Department. He is also a former Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and has served as an instructor at Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biological Training and San Antonio College.

Giusti holds a Master of Arts degree in Homeland Security from the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Disaster and Emergency Management from American Military University, and two Associate of Applied Science degrees in Fire Science and Instructor of Technology and Military Science from the Community College of the Air Force.

“Ultimately, Chief Giusti was chosen because he is a dedicated professional with a safety-focused approach and broad experience leading firefighting operations and administrative initiatives. His experience training and leading a team, building relationships, and working collaboratively will be assets as he continues the tradition of excellence within the Bryan Fire Department,” said City Manager Kean Register.

The Bryan Fire Department is a full-service department that provides fire and emergency medical services, fire prevention, training, inspection, and emergency management. The department staffs five stations throughout 54 square miles of the community and boasts a Class 1 ISO rating and EMS accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.

