Reynolds and Reynolds overcome supply chain shortages to give back

BRYAN, Texas — This Christmas, local organizations and businesses trying to give back are facing challenges caused by supply chain shortages.

Despite these mounting odds though, Reynolds and Reynolds found a way to host their annual bike build giveaway.

Indeed, this year their elves are hard at work building bikes despite the shortages they faced this year.

For this local company, the holidays are all about giving back!

”A big proponent of ours is definitely to give back wherever we’re located," said William Wright, bike build committee chair, Reynolds and Reynolds.

"About a little under a decade ago we started the bike build, usually, they build at least 100 bikes but with this year's challenges, they were only able to gather 55,"

Wright then mentioned how the whole process began back in August, with the committee contacting local charities to determine this year's demand.

An effort filled with determination, as the impact is felt among its recipients.

”It’s an awesome feeling because, for some of us, we don’t always feel that love," said Eli Benson, bike recipient from Still Creek Ranch.

"It just really makes my heart happy, and it makes my heart happy for the others that get to receive bikes.”

On top of this gift, the kiddos from Still Creek Ranch also got a sneak-peak of behind-the-scenes.

”They build it with their own hands, so it feels different learning about it that way than looking at someone that’s riding it,” said Finlee Buchholc, bike recipient from Still Creek Ranch.

The learning experience, only adds to the holiday joy.

"I think it's a great experience for the employees to be able to give back," said Wright.

"I think it shows how we do go that extra step for our community."

In the coming weeks, the committee will distribute the bikes personally to each previously contacted organization.

