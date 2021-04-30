Reveille IX officially ends her reign as First Lady of Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Today, Reveille IX has ended her reign as First Lady for Texas A&M University.

Reveille IX was born on Nov. 22, 2013 in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Prior to her selection to become the next First Lady of Aggieland, Miss Rev went by the name Twix.

Reveille IX was donated to the university by Overland Collies, an award-winning kennel owned by Marcy and Mike Fine.

Reveille is known as the First Lady of Aggieland, a tradition that began back in 1931 after a group of cadets hit a small black and white dog with their vehicle.

The story goes that they picked up the dog and brought her back to their dorm to care for her. However, since pets weren’t allowed on campus, the dog was carefully hidden. But the injured pup quickly blew her cover; the next morning, when “Reveille” was blown by a bugler to wake the cadets, the dog went wild barking, earning the name we know her by today.

Starting this May, Texas A&M will welcome a year-and-half-old American Rough Coat Collie to assume the role of Reveille X.

As her last official duty, Reveille left the following message for her successor and Aggieland family, writing:

"My dear Aggies, I have loved each and every minute of being your Reveille!!! Thank you for loving me and welcoming me and caring for me! You will love Little Rev, I promise! After all, she learned all she knows from the best!!! Love always, Miss Reveille IX"

Reveille IX will move to the Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center operated by the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, where she’ll live out a comfortable retirement.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES