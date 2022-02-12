Retiring Grimes County deputy to be sworn in as new Todd Mission police chief

TODD MISSION, Texas — After the tragic passing of former police chief John Martinez Jr. in January of 2018, the town of Todd Mission has operated with an interim chief.

Starting March 1, retiring Grimes County Sheriff’s Captain Ryan Rutledge will take over the police chief role, ensuring the safety of the town and the Texas Renaissance Festival.

“Well first thing we’re going to do is go in there and build the division – the department, basically, from the ground up," said Rutledge. "It’s been kind of sitting there stagnant for a little while, and it looks like everybody’s ready to get it going as a full-fledged police department.”

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office threw Rutledge a retirement party on Friday, celebrating 20 years of service, and wishing him well on his endeavor.