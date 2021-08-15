Rescue underway on Lake Conroe after flipped party boat sends 51 into water

CONROE, Texas — High winds on Lake Conroe flipped a double-decker party boat this evening sending at least 51 passengers into the water.

Authorities said several people are in route to the local hospital with at least one person in critical condition.

The vessel appeared to be on its side near a boat dock close to shore. Debris from the ship was scattered about in the water including many life jackets.

The Montgomery County Fire Department and Health District are on the scene treating those with injuries.

This is a developing story.