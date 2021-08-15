Watch
Rescue underway on Lake Conroe after flipped party boat sends 51 into water

High winds on Lake Conroe flipped a double-decker this evening sending at least 51 passengers into the water.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Aug 14, 2021
CONROE, Texas — High winds on Lake Conroe flipped a double-decker party boat this evening sending at least 51 passengers into the water.

Authorities said several people are in route to the local hospital with at least one person in critical condition.

The vessel appeared to be on its side near a boat dock close to shore. Debris from the ship was scattered about in the water including many life jackets.

The Montgomery County Fire Department and Health District are on the scene treating those with injuries.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.