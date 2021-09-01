Reports: Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher being given a raise, extension

Texas A&M will be announcing a raise and contract extension for coach Jimbo Fisher, according to reports on Tuesday.

Fisher ranks fifth currently in an annual salary comparison to other college football coaches, but he may be moving up the ranks. Currently, Fisher’s $7.5 million is right behind Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh who is making $8.1 million; according to Sports USA Today, Alabama's Nick Saban ranks number one.

The new deal should be approved tomorrow and the contract may average at about $9 million over 10 years, according to TexAgs' Billy Liucci.

This would bring Fisher right under Saban's recent contract of $10.6 million through 2028.

New deal between Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher will average right at $9 million over 10 years. Should be approved tomorrow. Aggie AD @RossBjorkAD and the Board stepped up in a big time way. Long-term commitment from both sides here. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) September 1, 2021

For Texas A&M and many Aggies, the long-term commitment may be worth it as the 2022 class is currently ranked in the top 10 nationally.

Fisher enters his fourth year in Aggieland, with the football team expected to kick-off the season this Saturday, Sept. 4, against the Kent State Golden Flashes.