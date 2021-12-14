Watch
Report: Texas A&M releases 'The Path Forward' initiatives

Posted at 2:46 PM, Dec 14, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President, M. Katherine Banks, has released her MGT report, called "The Path Forward".

"Many of the recommendations I support are a continuation or culmination of the Vision 2020 roadmap," said Banks in her statement.

Several planned changes include revisions to the Provost Office, the creation of a vice president for a Faculty Affairs position, and reorganized department offices.

Additionally, Banks announced the creation of the College of Arts and Sciences, which is currently set to be fully functional by next September.

Banks also confirmed the creation of a School of Visual and Performing Arts; the likes of which will be located in the new Performing Arts Center.

However, at this time, the creation of a Department of Journalism will be on hold as Banks noted, "more discussion is needed about the administrative home of this unit."

The deadline for all these initiatives is set for Sept. 1, 2022.

For a full read on the MGT report, click here.

