Report: College Station ranked No. 10 best city for college students

Posted at 1:03 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 14:03:51-05

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station has been ranked the No. 10 overall best city in the nation for college students.

Ranked by WalletHub, its list analyzed over 400 U.S. cities for indicators of academic, social and economic opportunities for students.

The list also factored in the cost of living, quality of higher education, crime rate and whether the city provides a fun social environment.

Among 'small cities' ranked, College Station landed at No. 6 and was the only Texas city to make the list.

