Rep. Pete Sessions hosting town hall for veterans to discuss healthcare, July 31

BRYAN, TEXAS — On Saturday, July 31, Rep. Pete Sessions (R-District 17) is hosting a town hall meeting for veterans to speak about their health care needs and challenges.

From 10 A.M. to noon, veterans from Brazos, Burleson, Milam, and Robertson are invited to attend.

The meeting will take place at the Earl Graham American Legion Post 159, located at 101 E. Waco Street, Bryan.

Also in attendance, will be veteran service officers, staff from regional VA hospitals and clinics, and staff members of Rep. Sessions.

"A major focus of the Office of Congressman Sessions is to improve the experience of Central Texan veterans with the Veterans Affairs healthcare system and the VA Community Care Network. Congressman Sessions intends this meeting to be a time to professionally work through challenges and gain a deeper understanding of how he can best serve veterans' needs" states a press release from his office.

Anyone with further questions regarding this upcoming meeting is encouraged to contact the Brazos County Veterans Services, Officer Pat Patterson, at APatterson@brazoscountytx.gov

