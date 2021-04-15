Remembering the Franklin tornado 2 years later, a community still rebuilding

FRANKLIN, TX — It's been two years since an EF3 twister touched down in the small Texas town of Franklin.

While no deaths were fortunately recorded, the tornado did change the lives of Franklin residents... forever.

The storm brought winds reaching 140-miles-per-hour, tearing through over 55 buildings, including many homes. City officials have said, the collected damage totaled over three million dollars.

Despite the large task ahead of them, the city of just a couple thousand Texans has rebuilt many of the sites destroyed since then.

One of the community's spiritual leaders shared with KRHD, that despite their progress, trauma is still a close memory for many.

"I still get people, who... as we get closer to the anniversary, that some of them are still suffering from post-traumatic stress symptoms," Reverend Polly Standing, Pastor, Franklin United Methodist Church shared with KRHD 25 News. "Some are still having nightmares, well after a year since it happened."

Reverend Standing explained that the community of Franklin is enormously grateful for the support they have received after the destruction.

Stating, she has faith the community will continue to heal and grow even stronger.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES