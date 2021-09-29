Regional Infusion Center to open in College Station for COVID-19 patients

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Abbott announced the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is working with local officials to launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in College Station.

The center will open to the public on Thursday to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies with a doctor's referral.

The treatment is available at no cost to patients.

Local partners will include Brazos County, the City of College Station, the City of Bryan and St. Joseph Health Hospital.

“This facility in Brazos County will ensure Texans in the Bryan-College Station region who test positive for COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to our local government partners and St. Joseph Health Hospital for working with us to open this new infusion center."

The infusion center can prevent a patient's condition from worsening and requiring hospital care.

They are also meant to increase bed capacity in hospitals so resources are available for patients who are most ill.

