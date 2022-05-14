Reed arena filled with thousands for spring graduation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It was a milestone for many Aggies today as they walked across the stage to receive their degrees in front of thousands of family, friends and loved ones.

"It’s a real honor for me – I have dreamt of coming to Texas A&M since I was 10 and a first-gen student and as a DACA student.” Said Ayde Ordaz Aggie Grad and invocation speaker. “It has been a great honor to represent myself, my family and peers.”

Even Leanne Gisler, a high school science teacher and graduation speaker says it’s never too late to further your education and achieve your goals

“It’s been 27 years since I graduated college with my undergrad my story is a lot different than everyone else and I am nearing my retirement years and I’m starting something new with this graduate degree so I was honored to talk about how you can always pursue your dreams," said Gisler.

As thousands of Aggies are going on to pursue those dreams hundreds of armed service members are being commissioned to fight for our dreams.

“It’s very important to see successfully walk across this stage and be commissioned as officers we put a lot of work over the last four years for their university career and ROTC career," said Steven Legate, Texas A&M instructor.

“it’s really an end and a beginning this day for them, commissioning day is the culmination of hard work they have put in," said Carl Bird, Texas A&M instructor.

One cadet now turned lieutenant says he is ready to serve his country.

“Over the past 4 years – I’m from Alabama so Texas A&M is a place I’ve never been before it’s been a constant improvement a constant learning – I’m not a military kid like that so getting commissioned to be the first in my family – I get to see what the army has to offer and see the world,” said Logan McNaughton Texas A&M Grad – commissioned to U.S. Army.

Though the thousands here will say farewell to Aggieland, they take with them the traditions and lessons of Texas A&M wherever life takes them.