'Recess Like an Adult' is back!

BRYAN — Who said only the kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports and Aggieland Safari are teaming up to change the rules! Join RCI every second Friday of the month this fall at Travis Fields from 7-9 p.m. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to participate in cornhole, trivia, dodgeball, and so much more.

Bring a friend or come alone, either way we guarantee several fun nights that will keep you entertained! These events are for those 18 and older.

Check out the full schedule of events and mark your calendar!

Friday, July 14 - Cornhole Tournament

It's FIESTA FRIDAY! Be prepared to eat tacos and drink spiked lemonade, thanks to Walk-Off's Snack Shack. Register a team for our cornhole tournament.

Friday, August 11 - 80's Trivia Night

Try out our pulled pork sliders and drink some beer while we test your knowledge on all kinds of 80's facts. Participation is FREE (no need to register), just wear your best 80'S OUTFIT!

Friday, September 8 - Dodgeball

Ready to get back in the game? Join us for a night full of dodgeball fun! Wear your favorite sports jersey because its SPORTS NIGHT!

Friday, November 10 - Flag Football

Flag football, king of the hill style. Don't miss out on a chance to play like the pros! Special wings and beer will be served at our concessions.

Friday, December 8 - Washer Tournament

Make it a December to remember when you join us at our washer tournament! Oh and don't forget to wear your ugliest Christmas sweater!

To register for an event, visit website [travisfields.com].

About Travis Fields

Travis Fields is a state-of-the-art sports complex in Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan, TX. I was established in February 2022, and is run and operated by RCI Sports Management Solutions. Throughout the year, Travis Field plays host to select baseball and softball tournaments, high school softball, Bryan United Little League, RCI's own adult recreational sports leagues, and much more.

About RCI Sports Management Solutions

RCI Sports Management Solutions is a facility management company established in 2021 to operate premiere sports facilities with a hands-on holistic approach, as well as a community and more-than-sports focus.