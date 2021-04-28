'Ready, Set, Picnic' shows the economic resilience of Brazos Valley entrepreneurs

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — The pandemic caused layoffs across the country. Many people were inspired by this difficult situation, to turn it into a positive one, by taking matters into their own hands developing a business idea.

A new small business in the Brazos Valley is utilizing inspiration from obstacles faced during the pandemic. Creating Ready, Set, Picnic, an outdoor opportunity to gather with friends and family.

The pandemic created many restrictions and guidelines that were best practices to stay safe from the virus. One of those suggestions was to gather outdoors at a minimum of 6 ft apart.

These students took the extra time out of their classrooms to spin these restrictions, into a business venture.

”All our classes getting moved online and we were all stuck at home," said Grace Ryu, Founder, and CEO of Ready, Set, Picnic. "We wanted to combine something that’s outdoors, just because we love spending time outdoors, as well as something that allows people to continue celebrating those special moments,”

Grace Ryu and her two partners created this small local business together, creating a unique experience for others to enjoy. According to Ryu, this experience has not only appealed to the student population but also others within the community.

”Not only is it the college students but definitely the young adults and older couples here that are wanting to find something new and unique and also get to be COVID friendly,” added Ryu.

Ryu was inspired by many other small businesses on the rise. Also, TikTok was a power source for creativity. She gathered many of her ideas from this social media app and it pushed her to explore the possibilities of a new business.

“We take the leg work and make sure everything is perfect to a tee," Ryu shared. "Where our whole concept of everything is ready and set, all you need to do is show up and picnic,”

Building this small business has also motivated the group to support other small startups within the community. They have partnered with Faith and Fire Photography for an exclusive 1-hour photoshoot that's included along with one of the packages they offer.

“Like the whole hashtag support local businesses, support small businesses was definitely circulating everywhere," said Ryu. "So that’s also something that’s really exciting. When we started our small business, we started brainstorming, how can we collab with other small businesses so we can support one another,”

The Brazos Valley Small Business Development Center has seen an increase in the growth of small businesses compared to this time last year. Jim Pillans also acknowledges the opportunity that comes along with new businesses starting up.

”You bet anytime a small business owner opens a business it’s a plus to our economy and it creates economic development for our economy,” said Jim Pillans, Director of Brazos Valley Small Business Development Center.

This small-scale economic development association provides financial and mentorship assistance for all those eager to create their own small business.

56 picnics have been coordinated by the company since launching in Jan.

