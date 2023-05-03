Ready 2 Cinco: Casa Rodriguez to have 8th annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party Sunday

BRYAN, Texas — For the past 8 years Downtown Bryan has hosted the Casa Rodriguez Cinco de Mayo Block Party. The owner and operator of the Mexican restaurant, Debbie Rodriguez says while you can enjoy the music and margaritas you can also get a free covid-19 vaccine from the Brazos County Health District as well.

“It’s very important, because believe it or not there’s still people who have not received there vaccines because believe it or not it’s still here, so we always welcome the health department to come out and give out free vaccines so if you haven’t gotten yours yet you can come out and get one.” Said Rodriguez.

Johnny Varela with the Brazos County Health District says what you need to bring with you for the free vaccine.

“If you’re coming out it makes it so much faster if you bring your covid-19 record card, that’ll be awesome for us and make things go smoothly and if not don’t worry we can always look you up usually.” Said Varela.

The Casa Rodriguez 8th annual Block Party takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Downtown Bryan.

The Brazos County Health District’s tent will be there until 5 p.m.