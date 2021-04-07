'Read the label!' Texas A&M AgriLife experts warn homeowners

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Springtime means spring cleaning for many in the Brazos Valley and Texas A&M AgriLife experts have some tips to deal with pests.

Many are eager to make their homes pest-free and might rely on common pesticide products. But experts say, be sure to read the label! Some can have negative reactions to your home and even your health.

"You don't want to have an over humid house anything that is over 40 percent relative humidity that includes your bathroom just means that becomes a really great place for cockroaches, for ants for termites." Janet Hurley, integrated pest management specialist at Texas A&M AgriLife.

Hurley adds keeping a door sweep is always a good idea, as it helps to keep small animals and pests out of your home.

