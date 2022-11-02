Raise your international awareness at the 15th Annual Brazos Valley Worldfest in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — After a brief pause last year, Brazos Valley Worldfest is back. The festival’s mission is to promote and celebrate the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley through a variety of cultural performances from different countries along with their displays and delicious food.



On Saturday, November 12th, from 10a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy international cuisine, storytelling, entertainment, culture displays, arts and crafts and more in historic Downtown Bryan on North Main Street.

Admission to the event is free and parking will be available in The Roy Kelly Parking Garage on E. 27th St. and throughout Downtown.

Brazos Valley Worldfest Lineup:

Witness traditional folk dances and performances from different parts of the world during Worldfest. You may also get a chance to participate in some of these performances.

World Stage Schedule:

10:20 a.m. - Lannaya Drum & Dance (Africa)

11:10 a.m. - Aggie Fenghua Dance (China)

11:15 a.m. - SPJST Lodge #9 Snook Beseda Dancers (Czech)

11:25 a.m. - Prakriti School of Dance (India)

12:00 p.m. - Ballet Folklorico Los Altos de Jalisco (Mexico)

12:45 p.m. - Carefree Guqin (India)

1:00 p.m. - Odissi Dance Company (India)

1:25 p.m. - International Percussion (World)

2:10 p.m. - TAMU Nepalese Student Association (Nepal)

2:20 p.m. - Brazilian Carnival Ensemble (Brazil)

2:45 p.m. - Awards and Announcements

3:00 p.m. - Lee’s Golden Dragon (China)

Whimsy & Wild Bookstore:

11:30 a.m - African Safari Storytelling

2:00 p.m. - African Safari Storytelling

Cultural Displays

Explore the cultures and traditions from all parts of globe at Brazos Valley Worldfest. Participants get the opportunity to represent their culture and heritage and the visitors get a chance to experience them by participating in the events and purchasing indigenous items at the stalls.

Food

The highlight of the festival is the food. Get a taste of authentic regional food at Worldfest.

Photo Contest

Participate in Brazos Valley Worldfest photo contest and win CASH prizes! All registrations must be in by close of business on Wednesday, November 2.

You must register by completing an online form indicating your participation by Friday, November 4.

Photos will be judged on the following criteria:



Subject – How interesting and compelling the content of the photo is (10 points)

– How interesting and compelling the content of the photo is (10 points) Composition – Framing of the photo (10 points)

– Framing of the photo (10 points) Originality – How unique the photo is (10 points)

– How unique the photo is (10 points) Representation – How well it represents Brazos Valley Worldfest and the cultures of the Brazos Valley (10 points)

To register and see a complete list of rules visit: https://www.brazosvalleyworldfest.org/photo-contest/

ABOUT BRAZOS VALLEY WORLDFEST

The mission of Brazos Valley Worldfest is to promote and celebrate the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley. We consider the Brazos Valley unique in that we have more than 130 nationalities in our workplace and community with an estimated international component in excess of 15,000 people. To achieve our mission, we work with international faculty, scholars and students, as well as other residents in proudly sharing their heritage with one another. Cultural displays, demonstrations, an international film series, food tastings, performances, children’s crafts and educational competitions are among many of the events planned for the festival again this year.

KRHD News is excited to be returning as a sponsor for Brazos Valley Worldfest this year. We always are looking for events that reflect the culture, diversity and inclusion of the Brazos Valley. Make sure to tag our Facebook and Instagram pages on your pictures at Worldfest.