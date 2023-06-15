Protecting pets from severe form of kennel cough

BRYAN, Texas — As with any sicknesses and outbreaks, many medical professional recommend staying up to date with vaccinations.

Vets and vet technicians in our area say they aren't entirely effective, but they are a great way to prevent the spread of illnesses, like a severe form of kennel cough going around the nation.

There are a couple of community members calling to have animal hospitals and clinic to order various vaccines to protect their pets and other animals in our area. Some symptoms our four-legged companions might have are lack of energy and appetite, sneezing or nasal discharge, runny eyes, and other things along those lines.

"I'm full throttle vaccinate your pets," Brittany Justice said.

There's recently been a cluster of dogs in the Brazos Valley experiencing a severe strand of kennel cough. Vaccines and other precautions like proper hygiene, changes in diet, responsible socialization, and exercise can keep all animals safe.

Adrianna Drake, who has been fostering animals for about a year, said she creates bonds with those with medical concerns. She is currently fostering eight kittens with upper respiratory infections.

"I like to keep a little air purifier in there for them, so they have a nice circulation of fresh air going, and it's mainly about just making sure everything is fresh, clean, and quite," Drake said.

Vets and vet technicians alike are noticing an uptick and concerned pet owners with a severe strand of kennel cough going around. They urge owners to keep their pets vaccinated.

"In terms of dogs coming in with really severe contagious respiratory diseases, needing to be hospitalized, I would say that we almost never see those because they're so uncommon, but when this cluster happened, we were seeing about one to two dogs per week," Dr. Aicher said.

Drake said she loves seeing the difference between the animals she fosters when they first come to her and when they're ready for their fur-ever homes.

"Especially with maybe some of the ones that need a little extra tlc, just seeing them being able to show off their new personalities to their new owners, being all happy and healthy, it's so amazing," she said.

When in doubt, it's best to keep your pet out of crowded spaces if they are sick or just recovering. Experts encourage all pet owners to get a professional to take a look at your pet if you're concerned about their condition. They also suggest letting them know any details when you make the appointment, so they can also protect the current animals they're assisting ahead of time.

If you would like to learn more about the fostering process of any animals from the Aggieland Humane Society, you check it out here.