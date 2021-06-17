Promises Brazos Valley making an impact for people recovering from addiction

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Rock Prairie Behavioral Health, a psychiatric hospital closed earlier this year and was quickly replaced by the Promises Brazos Valley, a substance abuse treatment center.

Promises Brazos Valley has been open for about three months, and in that short time, they are already making an impact in the community.

The director of nursing says watching his patients recover gives him drives his purpose.

"It's also very humbling to see the things that they've gone through and to know that a lot of people have a lot huge rough challenges in their life. And not everyone has that and for them to go through it and come out on the other side is pretty fulfilling," Jeremy Stevens, director of nursing shared with KRHD 25 News.

Steven's background is on the psychiatric side of mental health. Joining Promises when it opened three months ago changed his perspective on substance abuse.

"It's something I've seen in my life, my family members. But now I can see it from a different perspective. It's much more of a disease," Stevens said.

He and the rest of the team continue to work to break the stigmas and help people with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders.

"The community has really embraced, this is a need, Absolutely," Cameron House, CEO, Promises Brazos Valley said.

"Just make it through the day. Don't worry about tomorrow. Just worry about today," Stevens said.

The College Station location serves an average of 10 patients per week.

"Repeatedly, we serve patients and now they are active in our alumni association and in the community helping other people that were in that spot," House said.

The facility started with residential programs and has already expanded to provide outpatient services too.

