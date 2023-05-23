Project SEARCH interns celebrate graduation & new jobs Monday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It was a day filled with many hugs and applause for eight Project Search interns with Baylor Scott & White as they celebrated their bridging ceremony - ending one chapter in their lives, to the beginning of another.

“I started to feel more confident, and it just went completely well after that,” said Kenyatta Davis, Project Search Intern.

Kenyatta Davis, 19, reflected on his time as a now former intern.

“The main thing that I had to do was to deliver food to the different floors for the patients and help out with the food line," said Davis.

Davis and the many other interns were part of a 9-month internship under College Station ISD and Baylor Scott and White Hospital called Project SEARCH, helping individuals with disabilities as they transition from youth to adult life.

Beth Sherri coordinates the initiative and says the program has really transformed these students’ lives.

“By the end of the year here, they are confident. they are making their own schedules, making their own phone calls and they really are young adults now, when before it was like they were very students and children,” said Sherri.

While Davis ends one chapter of being an intern through Project SEARCH, his next endeavor begins in the same place in food service…only this time he returns as a full-time employee.

Davis says he gets to stay right where his heart is.

“They saw what I was capable of and they took that opportunity to hire me. Out of everybody they could have hired…they hired me and I am very grateful for that," Davis said.

“Trust me from my experience…I don’t even recognize who I was before I came here. if you come to Project SEARCH you will change so much," said Davis.

