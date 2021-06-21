'Project GotEm' is helping the Brazos Valley food bank serve the community at their doorstep

BRYAN, TX — The twin cities have done it again! This time they're tackling food insecurity, donating funds to the Brazos valley food bank to launch a new project. 'Project GotEM' is helping the food bank uphold their mission of tackling food insecurity.

We had the pleasure of meeting Nicholas Horton. He’s a man of service. He also just got hired by the organization to help them kick start this never-before-seen initiative.

Nicholas Horton is new to the Lone Star State.

“I moved down here in January from Tennessee, and I just needed a job and this was the first thing that popped up,” said Nicholas Horton, the newly hired Project GotEm driver and scheduler.

It seemed the driver's seat was a perfect fit.

“Served in the military for seven years so it kind of just seemed like the right fit for me,” Horton Shared.

He now takes on the responsibility of delivering meals to the doorsteps of community members. This is how he feels about his new position, “It’s nice doing it in the community because in the army you really didn’t see much of a difference but in the community, you can actually see the difference you’re making.”

With the help of both Bryan and College Station graciously providing donations to allow the food bank to test Project GotEm, the project is in a pilot phase. Their hope is to survey the benefits and collect data on the impacts it has on the community.

Their surveys are tasked with answering one main question.

“How to reach folks who might have been impacted by COVID that were lacking access to food and food insecure and what that might look like,” said Shannon Avila, Brazos Valley Food Bank programs manager.

The project launched this March. The twin cities have collectively donated a little over 600 thousand dollars to get it up and running.

“This is a method to tap into existing organizations or groups in the community that are already working with folks who lack access,” Avila explained.

They're serving about five to eight families a day.

For Horton, each delivery he makes, builds connections, bringing him joy.

With the help of community partners and Nicholas Horton, the Brazos Valley food bank is reaching individuals in the community they're unable to through traditional means.

So far, they’ve served at least 50 families at their doorsteps ensuring they’ve got full stomachs and happy hearts.