Pride celebrations in Downtown Bryan, June 4

BRYAN, TX — As the start of June brings the start of Pride Month, I Heart Bryan, a local non-profit organization, will be holding their first-ever Come Out in Downtown Bryan celebration this Friday, June 4, from 5 to 9 P.M.

Halo in Bryan will also be hosting a Rainbow Resource Fair where families and individuals can come hang out to learn about the LGBT+ community that surrounds the local area.

Then at 8 P.M, The Queen Theatre's Film Society will be featuring the indie film Pride, at $5 a ticket movie-goers will also be treated to a special discussion led by Texas A&M's Film, Women and Gender Studies professor, Dr. Daniel Humphrey

There will be a two-ticket minimum and you must purchase seats right next to each other. Face mask coverings will also be required inside the theater.

Prior to this, Bryan's police chief and members of the police department will be holding a meet and greet from 5 to 8 P.M. at the Queen Theatre.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!