Pride Assist Baseball team aims to keep games going even when weather isn't playing along

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — America's pastime is more than just a game for the Pride Assist Baseball team- it's an outlet.

That's why the team for special needs players wants to keep the games going, even when weather doesn't permit.

Pride Assist Baseball team are all about taking us out to a ball game. And they are determined to not let bad weather get in the way.

Kaliyah Korthas, a player on the Pride Assist Baseball team is batting. Hitting the ball, she runs.

"I love my team," Korthas said.

The team has built a strong bond through their weekly practices and games.

"I kept on trying and trying and I never gave up," Korthas said.

"I know that we all have awesome friends and all the awesome coaches. Even the parents help out too," Wendy Erdman, another player said.

"It's good," Jack Heaton, a fellow player and team manager's son said.

At times, the game gets a little competitive.

"I want to win," Dana Brooks who plays for Pride said.

But it's all in good fun.

"We have good environment around each other. We're all friendly. We talk," Pride Assist baseball player, Michael Lopez, said.

"Good sportsmanship. Good athletics. And the environment. Being outdoors," Tyler Mason, another team member said.

One thing the team hates going up against though, is bad weather.

"We need a place to go and let them really play and let them learn," Jennifer Heaton, the coach and manager of Pride Assist Baseball, said.

That's why it's important to have a place to play rain or shine. The team is currently searching for a place where they can play when indoors when weather is not on their side.

"Baseball is just a tool for so much more development for our kids,"Heaton said.

Heaton said she is reluctant to cancel but has had to twice this season because of the inclement weather; realizing their play time is about so much more than just fun in the sun.

"They don't know they are doing therapy. They are just out here having fun. They are learning and growing, and they are having a ball doing it," Heaton said.

