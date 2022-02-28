Prices at the pump looming over US drivers

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The rising prices of gas and diesel are continuously climbing, impacting industries across the board.

Now, the struggle at the pump has reached the Brazos Valley.

For one local driver in Bryan, the timing has proven to be very difficult

“Pues si esta muy caro el precio del diesel,” said Juan Contrellas, truck driver.

Translation: “Well, yes the price of diesel is very expensive,”

But it was not always like this.

Supply chain issues, employee shortages, and now the Russian invasion in Ukraine have all contributed to the recent rise in prices.

”Ahorita estoy pagando seis ciento, pagaba cuatro ciento, diarios. Se subio mas o menos llebale doscientos dollares,” he said.

Translation: “Right now, I am paying six hundred, I used to pay four hundred, daily. It went up more or less two hundred dollars,”

Experts say the market is experiencing quite a chaotic quarter.

“There are all kinds of issues going on that are exacerbating the oil prices,” said Jim Grundy, trucking company owner of Sisu Energy LLC.

Issues are beginning from the disruption to supply chains due, adding on pandemic-related issues and hammering down onto industries.

“You've seen the rise in meat and then you think about the shortage of employees... it's just been like a perfect storm getting hit from all directions and this Ukrainian-Russian deal isn’t helping,” said Grundy.

Grundy says the U.S is the largest buyer of Russian oil and now this conflict will leave a gap in supply.

Drivers like Juan Contrellas who work for themselves are just holding onto their businesses as long as possible.

“Pues aguantarlo mas que puedamos, no hay de otra, si aguantarlo mas que puedamos. Por el momento, a ver que mas viene, esperar lo que venga,” said Contrellas.

Translation: “Well, hold on as long as we can, there is no other option, yes hold on as long as we can. For the moment to see what else comes, wait for what comes”

In just a week, the national average price for a gallon of diesel increased by a total of eight cents and experts say they don’t see it slowing down anytime soon.