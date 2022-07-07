Prairie View A&M students earn unique opportunities

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The Boeing Company has a deep-rooted legacy of aerospace pioneers. Now they’re working to inspire future engineers and business workers through funding hands-on internship opportunities.

The Boeing Company and Thurgood Marshall College Fund partnership is an opportunity like no other and students across 13 historically black colleges and universities get to experience it firsthand including Prairie View A&M University.

With technology at the forefront of all, we do today. Coding and developing apps are what kick-started Josiah Moore's passion for engineering.

”What inspired me was my teacher in high school because her curriculum was very interesting when we were doing computer science and she just inspired me, in general, to pursue it as a career,” said Josiah Moore, incoming student at Prairie View A&M University

The Boeing Company and TMCF is a partnership that originated in 2018, for years it's worked alongside one another to support students through their academic journeys.

”Our company has a long history of engaging with HBCU's directly. I myself am a product of the engagement and recruitment that takes place at our historically black colleges and universities,” said Kristin Leek, program manager for Boeing TMCF HBCU investment.

Each year 15 students across 13 HBCU's are selected for a scholar program.

This program not only provides students with thousands of dollars in financial aid but also a hands-on learning experience in the workplace.

”Developing from a professional level being exposed to some of the top leaders in Boeing and boring being the largest aerospace company in the world, it’s very huge for our students to have this exposure,” shared Pamela Obiomon, Dean of the Roy G. Perry College of Engineering.

What originated as a $6 million dollar investment scholarship fund has been renewed this year for $8 million dollars.

“It’s a reflection of the merit from the HBCU's and the students that are being impacted by the investment,” said Leek.

The Boeing Company and TMCF hope to continue working toward diversifying workforces, especially in industries such as engineering, business and computer science. And students like Moore look forward to earning an opportunity like this one day as well.

“It’ll allow them a great opportunity to develop a deeper passion for their field because it allows them to actually practice what they’re learning with the help of professionals," said Moore.