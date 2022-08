COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A power outage is currently impacting 1,800 customers in College Station, officials said.

As of 10:14 a.m. this morning, it's being reported that customers in the following areas are being impacted: Harvey Mitchell Parkway, Texas Avenue, Rock Prairie Road and Welsh Avenue.

Crews are said to already be working on restoring power.

No official timeline or cause for the outage has been released.

To view a full map of the outage, click here.