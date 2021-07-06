Poll shows 41% of registered Texas voters want McConaughey to run for governor

AUSTIN, TX — A new poll from Quinnipiac University reveals Matthew McConaughey is starting to gain momentum amongst registered Texas voters.

According to the poll, 41% of voters surveyed, said they would like to see his name on the ballot next year.

Meanwhile, 47% said they would not.

As Governor Abbott retains strong support amongst Republicans, most Democrats and Independents responded - they do not believe he deserves to be reelected.

According to the poll, 82% of surveyed Republicans said Governor Abbott deserves to be reelected, while 88% of Democrats and 50% of Independents, said he does not.

However, in total, this translates to 46% of all surveyed saying he should be reelected, while 48% said he should not - placing the current Governor at similar figures to McConaughey.

With this new polling, both Governor Abbott and McConaughey hold the highest favorability ratings among all potential candidates running for Governor of Texas in 2022.

Beto O’Rourke, who ran for Texas Governor back in 2018, holds 34% favorability amongst surveyed voters. Placing him about 15 percentage points lower than Governor Abbott and 7 behind McConaughey.

Another potential contender is former Texas GOP Chairman Allen West.

According to this same poll, 65% responded they haven't heard enough about West while 25% said he was already favorable for the position.

At the time of this publication, Matthew McConaughey has not officially announced he will be running for Texas governor.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”