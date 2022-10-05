Police: Texas man arrested in officer-involved shooting after he chased officer with axe

A Texas man has been arrested in an officer-involved shooting after he chased an officer with an axe, said College Station police on Tuesday.

Police said around 5:50 a.m. on Monday, September 19, they were dispatched to the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive following a call that a man was "hallucinating inside the residence and was armed with an axe."

Officer Adrian Jackson, a four-year veteran with College Station Police Department, was met by the man who began approaching him.

"Officer Jackson gave multiple commands to the male to drop the axe," said police. "The male ignored these commands as Officer Jackson began to create distance by backing away from the male. The male then began running towards the officer, who was in the street, and in fear of his life the officer discharged his service weapon, striking the male 2 times in the torso."

Police said during the shooting the man did throw the axe at the officer and struck the officer on his lower left leg.

"The male was secured, and immediate medical aid was provided by CSFD until he was transported to a local hospital," said police. "Officer Jackson was also transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained."

The man involved in the shooting is 26-year-old Andrew Sunghun Choi, according to police.

A warrant was issued for aggravated assault on a public servant. Police said Choi was arrested Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Brazos County Jail.

"In accordance with CSPD Policy for all officer-involved shootings, the officer who discharged his firearm has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation," said police.