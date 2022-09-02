Police searching for 19-year-old man missing from College Station

Police are searching for a 19-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday from College Station and may need medical assistance.

The Texas A&M University Police Department is searching for Brandon Gallion after he was reported missing at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the 200 block of Discovery Drive.

Gallion may be in a blue 1999 Dodge Caravan with Texas license plate GFY6226, according to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

The vehicle has one white sliding door, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Gallion's whereabouts is asked to call 911.