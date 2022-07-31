Police search for multiple people involved in credit card abuse case

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police are asking for the public's assistance for the identities of individuals involved in a credit card abuse case.

The College Station Police Department said Thursday they are seeking the identities of the depicted individuals regarding the misuse of credit cards.

Police did not specify what possible roles the individuals possibly play or currently play in the case.

The location of the misuse of the credit cards was not disclosed nor was the time of day.

College Station police ask those recognizing those in the photo to contact the department at (979)-764-3600 and reference case number 2022-005322.