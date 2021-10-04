Police: Man arrested after biting College Station officer's face

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police arrested a 27-year-old San Angelo man on Saturday for allegedly biting a College Station officer in the face.

Juan Molina was jailed in Brazos County on assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest charges, police said.

College Station officers were dispatched just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of College Main after being notified of a fight and an officer in need of backup.

While attempting to arrest the defendant, a deputy constable was bit on his right cheek, resulting in bleeding, according to police.

Police pepper-sprayed and tasered Molina in order to place him in handcuffs after he initially resisted, police said.

Molina was transported to the Brazos County Detention Center, where he was held until he posted a $25,000 bond.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!