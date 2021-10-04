Watch
Police: Man arrested after biting College Station officer's face

MOLINA, JUAN RAMON
Posted at 1:46 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 14:47:17-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Police arrested a 27-year-old San Angelo man on Saturday for allegedly biting a College Station officer in the face.

Juan Molina was jailed in Brazos County on assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest charges, police said.

College Station officers were dispatched just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of College Main after being notified of a fight and an officer in need of backup.

While attempting to arrest the defendant, a deputy constable was bit on his right cheek, resulting in bleeding, according to police.

Police pepper-sprayed and tasered Molina in order to place him in handcuffs after he initially resisted, police said.

Molina was transported to the Brazos County Detention Center, where he was held until he posted a $25,000 bond.

