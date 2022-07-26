Police looking for suspect following reported gunfire at College Station High

College Station police are looking for a suspect following reports of gunfire at College Station High School.

Police said around 5:42 p.m. on Sunday officers responded to the high school and located a vehicle in the parking lot that had a broken driver and passenger side window.

"A witness described a black male running from the are into a nearby tree line at the time of the gunshots," said police. "A search was completed but the suspect was not located."

Anyone with information is asked to call College Station police at 979-764-3600.