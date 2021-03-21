Police investigating after two injured in shooting near downtown Bryan

BRYAN, TX — Bryan Police are investigating after a shooting near downtown Bryan left two people injured early Sunday.

The Bryan Police Department responded to the 400 block of North Bryan for reports of shots fired on Sunday, March 21st, at 1:25 am.

Officers located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims had minor injuries and one of the victims had serious injuries requiring medical attention.

The suspect's information is unknown, according to police.

If you have any information please contact the Bryan Police Department.

