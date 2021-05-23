Police investigate three separate shootings in B/CS

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — A young teen was shot and injured in Bryan early Saturday morning, only hours after a person was killed in front of an H-E-B grocery store in College Station. All unfolded just one day after a shooting that took place outdoors in a College Station neighborhood, leaving one person unconscious and hospitalized. Police say these incidents are all unrelated, though they are not providing many details of the cases at this time.

Early Friday morning, College Station police [CSPD] had been called to the scene of a shooting at Autumn Circle.

“It was about 4:20 a.m. that officers responded to the 900 block of Autumn Circle for reports of gunfire," said Ofc. Tristen Lopez, spokesperson for CSPD. "They got on scene and learned that one person had been transported by private vehicle to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.”

Residents of the neighborhood told KRHD news that the shooting scene was in the street, adjacent to a small creek and duplex. One neighbor reported that they heard a gunshot, but no screaming or other commotion.

Less than 24 hours later, and just three miles away, at least one person was killed following an altercation in front of H-E-B.

“It was H-E-B's parking lot, kind of on the northeast corner between H-E-B and closer to the businesses that are [closest] to Texas Avenue," Lopez said, describing the scene at the grocery store near Texas A&M's campus. "... Officers responded to reports of gunfire. It was about 8:21 p.m... [CSPD] got on scene, located one person who had some serious injuries, and that person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.”

Officers learned soon afterwards that a second person had been hospitalized with serious injuries, transported by a private vehicle. The former individual would eventually succumb to their wounds.

Lopez said the shooting occurred as a result of an argument between at least two individuals who had chosen H-E-B as a meet-up location. Whether more people were involved in the ensuing altercation, Lopez couldn’t say.

“It’s a highly populated area, so I understand how that’s a concern," Lopez commented. "Violent crime unfortunately happens anywhere in every community.”

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, yet another shooting took place in the 1100 block of Bryan's Bittle Lane. KRHD News spoke with residents of the suburb, who all said they were asleep at the time of the incident. A 14-year-old had been injured as a result of the shooting, though police said the injury was not life threatening.

No suspects have been arrested in any of these cases, as far as police have reported. Detectives are requesting help from any witnesses or those with knowledge of these incidents. One of the best ways the public can help is to provide a tip to Brazos County Crime Stoppers, which can be done anonymously by calling 979-775-8477, or visiting brazos.crimestoppersweb.com.

