Police: How to keep your home safe during the holidays

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This holiday season, those preparing to travel may overlook adding safety measures to their home.

However, ring doorbells, which originated to help track packages, are now rising in popularity as a new kinda safety net.

“Still keep an eye on those ring doorbells, of course," said Maritza, Yanez, a homeowner. "But also make sure that you're triple-checking that your doors are locked when you’re leaving and that your doors are not easy to access either,”

This winter break in College Station, the Texas A&M University Police Department is seeing an increase in burglaries.

“Especially in the campus community, the car burglaries will increase a little bit," said Lt. Bobby Richardson, Texas A&M University P.D. "But people stay around you know, so find somebody to look out for your apartment or to watch over your stuff,”

Local law enforcement encourages calling on only trustworthy relationships to look over your belongings.

Something Yanez said she also likes to practice.

”I think it's very important to get to know your neighbors,

Like if you see something suspicious, you can ask around like who was that maybe."

Another quick tip officers advised, was to use mindfulness this holiday season to protect your home.

“Be careful with the outside of your apartment complex or home,

Avoid placing TV boxes and stuff like that out by the curb after Christmas," said Lt. Richardson.

That's just gonna let everyone know what you got for Christmas and what’s inside your house or apartment right now,”

This year, local law enforcement agencies are combining forces to launch a social media campaign, known as the 12 days of safety.

“We’re going to roll out safety tips every day leading up to Christmas," said Richardson. "Through the 12 days of Christmas campaign, we’ll be providing safety tips to the community that will help keep them safe this holiday season,”

Lt. Richardson also encourages everyone to report any suspicious activity they see with local law enforcement, no matter where your holiday travels take you.

