Police: Demond Demas attacked by former NFL player on Texas A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A former NFL player and his wife are in custody this afternoon after police said the pair attacked Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas on the university's campus.

Campus police told KRHD News the couple attacked the Aggie player on his way to a Title IX hearing.

Authorities said officers took Robert Ferguson, a former Green Bay packers player and Texas A&M football player, and his wife into custody for misdemeanor assault.

Demas has faced his own trouble with law enforcement this week. Brazos County Sheriff's Deputies took him into custody Wednesday morning on a family violence charge.

Documents related to his arrest show Demas pushed Ferguson's daughter into a wall, slamming her head into the surface.

Texas A&M suspended him yesterday after he was released on a $5,000 bond.

