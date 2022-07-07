COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station male is currently hospitalized after attempting suicide twice in one night, police said.

Around 12:36 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Luther Street on reports of a suicidal man that wished to harm himself with a knife, according to the College Station Police Department.

Sometime upon their arrival, however, an altercation ensued between the male subject, officers and a female resident, police said.

Shortly afterward, the male subject ran upstairs and threw himself through a second-story glass window, resulting in multiple injuries.

Officers said they treated the male subject's injuries after handcuffing him, a measure they noted was, "for the safety of the subject and those around them."

The College Station Fire Department arrived sometime afterward and took over his medical care.

The injured male subject was then taken to a hospital by CSFD.

This case is considered concluded with no present danger to the public, police said.

If you know of someone contemplating ending their life, the national suicide prevention lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

The phone line is answered at all times and is free.