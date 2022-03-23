Watch
False alarm: System malfunction locks down Brenham Junior High School

(Source: KXXV)
Posted at 2:34 PM, Mar 23, 2022
BRENHAM, Texas — A system malfunction led to a false Active Shooter Alert this afternoon at Brenham Junior High School, said police.

Around 2:20 p.m. this afternoon, the Brenham Police Department stated they were "not sure" what triggered the alarm but were actively looking into it.

Then at 2:35 p.m., the Brenham Independent School District confirmed that a "malfunction in the system" resulted in the false alarm.

The junior high has since reopened and students and staff have resumed normal schedules.

