Police: 9 catalytic converters recovered from College Station traffic stop

Posted at 4:16 PM, Sep 23, 2022
Nine catalytic converters were recovered from a traffic stop said College Station police on Friday.

Three Texas men were arrested as a result, two of which also had out-of-county warrants for their arrest.

Police said 21-year-old Drevonne Bell from Houston was arrested on four out-of-county warrants and failing to identify, giving false/fictitious information, and theft of property.

A 25-year-old Plantersville man, Claytarrius Collins, was arrested for theft of property, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana.

And lastly, 26-year-old Lance Calhoun from Navasota was arrested for an out-of-county warrant and theft of property.

