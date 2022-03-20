Police: 11 undocumented people arrested in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — An anonymous tip has led to the detention of 11 undocumented people in Madison County, said officials.

Authorities responded to I-45 northbound near the 152 mile-marker on reports of human smuggling, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Upon investigating, authorities discovered 11 people inside a "small sports utility vehicle."

The people have since been taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail.

No further information has been released.

An investigation into this incident is being led by its criminal investigation division.