Pints and Paws for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas — People in downtown Bryan were raising a glass-- or a paw-- for the city's animal center. Pints and Paws featured local craft breweries and things to do for dog moms and dads.

Members of the community can purchase several different kinds of ticket packages. For every ticket package sold, $2 will be donated to the Bryan Animal Center.

Destination Bryan organized Pints and Paws -- bringing together two local brewing companies to raise cash for the city's animal shelter.

The event's founder says it's a project from the heart.

“We just wanted to combine two of people’s favorite things, dogs and beer...we really wanted to bring a unique event to our community...so thankful that we have such great organizations like the Bryan Animal Center as well as all the other non-profits that are participating at this event to help make this happen," said Pints and Paws creator Chris Ortegon.

Natalia Russell is a dog owner and says these events are great ways to interact with one another. Her dog Sophie also loves socializing with other dogs.

“Just a great way to get to know people and talk and get that community vibe with everyone," said Russell.

Dianne Cisneros, Bryan Animal Center employee, said the shelter is always looking for their animals to find loving homes.

“We have animals for adoption out here. We are so excited that we were invited out here by Destination Bryan," said Cisneros.

Ticket packages could be for just pints, just paws, photo sessions or an option for an all-in-one.

Cisneros is also happy the shelter can benefit from the generous support of Destination Bryan and others within the Brazos Valley.

"If we need medical care, if we need supplies for any of the animals, these donations help us fund for the animals," she said.

Every contribution given makes a difference for these animals.